Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested in Cape Town for allegedly issuing fraudulent working schedule documents to the Department of Correctional Services which falsely stated that a parolee was employed by them.

“Yesterday afternoon, during an intelligence-led operation, two suspects were arrested in Epping and in Cape Town, following an investigation that started in January 2017,” Western Cape police said in a statement on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said it is alleged that the suspects issued fraudulent working schedule documents to the Department of Correctional Services indicating that a parolee was employed by them.

According to police, this allowed the parolee free movement within the Western Cape to commit crime.

A 41-year-old man residing in Portlands, Mitchells Plain, was arrested at a business premises in Epping. Another suspect, a 40-year-old woman from Parow was arrested at a media house in Cape Town. The arrested suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 15, on 140 fraud charges.

“It remains one of the priorities of the SAPS to root out all forms of corruption,” said the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

African News Agency/ANA