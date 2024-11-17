Friends and associates pay tribute to slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman

Friends and business associates of slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman gathered at the Jewish Cemetery on Sunday to say their final farewells. More than a week after he was laid to rest alongside his parents, friends gathered for their own private memorial where they reminisced and placed white pebbles on his grave, in line with Jewish customs.

Lifman was shot and killed on November 3 at the Garden Route Mall after spending the day in George. His death sparked widespread speculation about who was behind the high profile hit, which led to the arrest of two alleged gunmen Gert Bezuidenhout and Johann Jacobs. On Sunday several well known associates including Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, his son Joel, Andre Naude and Igor "The Russian" Russol, bid their farewells.

Speaking to IOL, Joel said his father played a significant role in providing assistance and guidance to him as a young entrepreneur. Joel Booysen at Mark Lifman’s gravesite. Picture: Mahira Duval "At the moment there are a lot of people talking bad because he is not here to defend himself. He has just been too good to everyone. I don't want to elaborate about all the things that he done for me but like I said, he has been like a bonus dad to me, he always wanted the best for me. “He taught me proper business and his main words to me was: 'Joel just make sure that you always do the right thing'. That is what I will always treasure for the rest of my life and make sure I live up to that."

Jerome told IOL that they respected the family's decision to bury Lifman in private but hosted their own visit to get closure. This week it was revealed that a R10 million bounty had been placed on Lifman's head as the conflict with another businessman reached fever pitch amid a pub fight at a mine Middelburg. Duval’s grave was decorated with white pebbles, in line with Jewish customs. Picture: Mahira Duval Sources also revealed that Bezuidenhout and Jacobs had allegedly tracked Lifman's movements for nearly six months.