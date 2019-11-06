Cape Town - Benni McCarthy’s rags-to-riches tale is a story of hard work, self-sacrifice and life lessons.
Benni was a young boy from the Cape Flats who had to overcome many obstacles to eventually win a UEFA Champions League medal. He didn't stop there. He went on to become one of the top coaches in South Africa.
“Too many people think that I’m a footballer and that’s it, but there’s so much more,’ the former Cape Town City FC coach told financial services provider DirectAxis.
Benni's revealed he had lost friends due to shootings, saying they were always on the lookout for cars they did not recognise.
His parents played a major role in keeping him out of trouble. His mother instilled in him that you don’t get anything without working for it.