Frustrated Manenberg residents scale walls to swim in shutdown municipal pool

Manenberg residents desperate to get some relief from the warm weather, staged a takeover of their local pool after it was closed by the City of Cape Town. Parents and kids stormed the facility and jumped over the fence to gain access on Saturday morning, saying they were frustrated of the facility being shut.

According to a Daily Voice source, alleged gangsters joined in and threatened security and Law Enforcement officers. A 50-year-old dad, who asked not to be identified for fear of being charged, wanted to ensure his kids enjoyed a day at the pool. He slammed the municipality for not ensuring it was ready for summer. “They closed the place because of rust in the pipes and they also did not secure enough chemicals to treat the water. The place has been closed the whole December and it is not fair on our people.

“When we arrived the gangsters threatened the security and told him they will make him in his p*** if he tried to stop the children from swimming. Even Law Enforcement arrived and they were told to f*** off,” he said. The dad said families had no choice but to break in as many could not afford the taxi fare to the beaches. “It’s unfair that the City didn’t fix the pool in time if they knew the whole year that work needed to be done. “They come with excuses but we are a poor community, we cannot afford to travel to the beach or other areas.

“They will never close Sea Point but look how they treat us. The community is warning the City that we will not allow them to shut this pool again. We even had our own lifeguards.” Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said Manenberg swimming pool is closed due to mechanical and structural problems. The pool will remain closed until further notice and the department appeals to the public to refrain from entering illegally. [email protected]

