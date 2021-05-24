Full list of all Western Cape Covid-19 vaccination sites

CAPE TOWN – From Monday the Western Cape will have 36 public and 11 private vaccination sites operating.

The province launched its phase 2 vaccination programme with only eight vaccination sites and scaled up to 19 vaccination sites, in addition to seven private sites at Clicks stores, bringing the combined vaccination sites to 26 during the first week.

The Western Cape health department says scheduling of residents to receive their vaccine was one of the biggest challenges it faced and this resulted in many residents and health-care workers who have registered not receiving their second SMS notifying them of their vaccination date, time and venue.

“We understand that there is a delay in residents receiving their SMS and some have only been receiving their SMS the day before the vaccination is scheduled to take place,” the department said.

And to rectify this, it says it will now be scheduling the SMS and not the central government. “Our teams will now be working on aligning the registrations with the scheduling and aim to provide a 3-day lead time, going forward,” the department said.

Residents are urged to take up their invitation to be vaccinated the first time they receive their invitation SMS. To those who missed their appointment dates, the department said all unredeemed vaccination vouchers will remain open on the database and the system will then generate a second appointment date, venue and time.

The following sites are already operational:

Pelican Park Clinic

Matthew Goniwe Clinic

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic

Hanover Park Community Day Centre

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre

Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre

Heideveld Community Health Clinic

Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic

Nyanga Community Day Centre

Gugulethu Clinic

Eerste River Clinic

Cape Town Civic Centre (occupational health office)

Private sites at Clicks stores (already online):

Constantia

Tygervalley

Westcoast Village

Blue Route

Paarl Mall

Vredendal Mall

Edgemead

New sites to come online from May 24:

Bishop Lavis

Bothasig CDC

Adriaanse Clinic

Chestnut Clinic

Chestnut Satellite Clinic

Delft CHC

Durbanville CDC

Goodwood CDC

Kraaifontein

Kuyasa Library

Lansdowne Library Hall

Ocean View Civic Centre

Reed Street CDC

Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic

Stikland Hospital

Symphony Way CDC

Tafelsig Thusong Centre

The following private sites will also come on stream next week:

Medi Clinic

Cape Gate

Milnerton

Geneva

Vergelegen

Related Video:

[email protected]