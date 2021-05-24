Full list of all Western Cape Covid-19 vaccination sites
CAPE TOWN – From Monday the Western Cape will have 36 public and 11 private vaccination sites operating.
The province launched its phase 2 vaccination programme with only eight vaccination sites and scaled up to 19 vaccination sites, in addition to seven private sites at Clicks stores, bringing the combined vaccination sites to 26 during the first week.
The Western Cape health department says scheduling of residents to receive their vaccine was one of the biggest challenges it faced and this resulted in many residents and health-care workers who have registered not receiving their second SMS notifying them of their vaccination date, time and venue.
“We understand that there is a delay in residents receiving their SMS and some have only been receiving their SMS the day before the vaccination is scheduled to take place,” the department said.
And to rectify this, it says it will now be scheduling the SMS and not the central government. “Our teams will now be working on aligning the registrations with the scheduling and aim to provide a 3-day lead time, going forward,” the department said.
Residents are urged to take up their invitation to be vaccinated the first time they receive their invitation SMS. To those who missed their appointment dates, the department said all unredeemed vaccination vouchers will remain open on the database and the system will then generate a second appointment date, venue and time.
The following sites are already operational:
- Pelican Park Clinic
- Matthew Goniwe Clinic
- Brooklyn Chest Hospital
- Helderberg Hospital
- Mitchells Plain Hospital
- Khayelitsha Hospital
- Karl Bremer Hospital
- Brackenfell Clinic
- Gugulethu Community Health Clinic
- Hanover Park Community Day Centre
- Cross Roads Community Health Clinic
- Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre
- Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre
- Heideveld Community Health Clinic
- Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic
- Nyanga Community Day Centre
- Gugulethu Clinic
- Eerste River Clinic
- Cape Town Civic Centre (occupational health office)
Private sites at Clicks stores (already online):
- Constantia
- Tygervalley
- Westcoast Village
- Blue Route
- Paarl Mall
- Vredendal Mall
- Edgemead
New sites to come online from May 24:
- Bishop Lavis
- Bothasig CDC
- Adriaanse Clinic
- Chestnut Clinic
- Chestnut Satellite Clinic
- Delft CHC
- Durbanville CDC
- Goodwood CDC
- Kraaifontein
- Kuyasa Library
- Lansdowne Library Hall
- Ocean View Civic Centre
- Reed Street CDC
- Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic
- Stikland Hospital
- Symphony Way CDC
- Tafelsig Thusong Centre
The following private sites will also come on stream next week:
- Medi Clinic
- Cape Gate
- Milnerton
- Geneva
- Vergelegen
