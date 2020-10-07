FW de Klerk’s son Willem, 53, loses battle against cancer

Cape Town – Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died at the age of 53.

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced on Wednesday that the 53-year-old Capetonian had died after losing his battle against cancer.

“It is with the deepest sadness that FW de Klerk announces that his son, Willem, died last night in Durbanville after a courageous battle against cancer.

’’The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the foundation said in a brief statement.

FW de Klerk Foundation spokesperson Dave Steward had told News24 that De Klerk junior was being treated for cancer in his jaw.