Cape Town – Galiema Haron, the wife of apartheid martyr Imam Abdullah Haron, has died at the age of 93.
Galiema Haron's death on Sunday comes 50 years after her husband's killing in detention on September 27, 1969.
The police told the family that after being detained for four months, he had fallen down a flight of stairs and died.
This week saw a series of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Imam’s killing including the Al-Jaamia Masjid in Claremont, where he carried out his operations for 15 years, as well as his gravesite, being unveiled as provincial heritage sites.
At the unveiling this week, Haron’s youngest daughter, Fatima Haron- Masoet, said her mother was frail and unable to attend the events.