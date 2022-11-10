Game brings Singles Day to life this November

Game is re-introducing Singles Day and launching a one-day online only sale dedicated to treating yourself the Game way – with every day low, low prices on some must-have items.

"Singles day (11:11) originated in China and has fast become one of the largest global shopping days. The day was originally set up as a way for people to treat themselves to gifts at a discounted price and what better store to look for great deals, than at Game", says Katherine Madley, Game’s Vice President of Marketing.