Game brings Singles Day to life this November

Game is re-introducing Singles Day and launching a one-day online only sale dedicated to treating yourself the Game way – with every day low, low prices on some must-have items.
"Singles day (11:11) originated in China and has fast become one of the largest global shopping days. The day was originally set up as a way for people to treat themselves to gifts at a discounted price and what better store to look for great deals, than at Game", says Katherine Madley, Game’s Vice President of Marketing.
Categories on sale include essentials, lifestyle, multimedia, and home electronics and shoppers can expect great deals on home appliances, electronics, clothing, health and outdoor essentials while stocks last.
"Following the success of our previous one-day sales this year, we look forward to welcoming our customers online to our improved website to shop these never to be repeated deals," Madley adds.
The Singles Day sale will run online on Friday 11 November so be sure to hop online to click and shop.