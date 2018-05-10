CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has convicted three gang members on charges relating to the 2016 robbery and murder of a train driver at Netreg station in Cape Town.

Provincial police said the suspects appeared in the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday for the murder of Piet Botha, a train driver who was fatally shot by three men who robbed him of his bag and cellular telephones at Netreg train station in Bonteheuwel in July 2016.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said in a statement: "The suspects produced a firearm and fatally shot the victim and made off with his property."

A firearm, a 9mm Uzzi, a semi-automatic firearm, and seven live rounds were recovered and a 39-year-old man, Cedric Andrews, was arrested in Bonteheuwel a day following the incident.

During further investigations, three other suspects, aged 15, 16 and 18, were arrested. The suspects were members of the Young Dixie Boys (YDB) gang in Bonteheuwel.

The 16-year-old Keanu Green was acquitted on all charges. His co-accused, Andrews, was found guilty of the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The other two suspects, Jatheme Hamid, 18, and Dorian Diedericks, 19, were found guilty of murder, robbery, and possession of an illegal firearm, amongst other charges.

The case was postponed to June 19 for a probation officer's report.

Africa News Agency/ANA