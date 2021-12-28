Gang violence on the Cape Flats spirals as six shot in one day, resulting in the deaths of boys 15, 2

CAPE TOWN - Gang violence on the Cape Flats has resulted in the deaths of a two-year-old and 15-year-old boy as six people were shot in three separate incidents in one day. In the first incident, two boys were shot in Stone Court in Lavender Hill at about 6.55pm.

This resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was struck in the head and a 14-year-old who was left wounded. The wounded boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to the provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related.

“The Anti-Gang Unit and Metro Police were deployed to the affected area, and forces will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that calm has been restored. “Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact the investigation officer, Detective Warrant Officer Winston Titus, on 071 673 1420 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111,” van Wyk said. According to sources in the area, an all-out gang war for drug turf and territory has once again broken out.

“Since the war started, it has been non-stop shooting in the area. Lavender Hill, Hillview and Montague Village is not a place for anyone. We are living in a war zone, and innocent children are losing their lives in the process,” a source told IOL. Minutes after the shooting in Stone Court, a drive-by shooting occurred metres away in Hillview while children were playing soccer. The shooting occurred in St Irene Street at 7pm, and two boys, aged 13 and 16, were struck as well as a 21-year-old man.

Police are currently investigating a case of attempted murder. “According to reports, Muizenberg police attended to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival on the crime scene, they were informed that the victims were transported to a medical facility for medical treatment. “The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” van Wyk said.

He said members of the Anti-Gang Unit and Metro Police were deployed to the area and will remain on the ground until calm has been restored. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact the investigation officer, Detective Warrant Officer Winston Titus, on 071 673 1420 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 In a separate area minutes later, a gang shooting in Belhar led to the death of a two-year-old boy.

At 7.10pm, shots were fired in Sonata Way, Ext 13, where the little boy was struck in the face. “According to reports, Belhar police members received a complaint of a shooting at the above address from radio control. “At the scene, they were informed that the victim was already taken to the fire station for medical attention.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face. He was declared deceased by ambulance personnel. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. Motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related,” van Wyk said. Arrests are yet to be made, and members of the Anti-gang Unit were deployed to the area.