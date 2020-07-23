Gangs shoot mother outside school gate in Delft

Cape Town - Delft police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 36-year-old mother was caught in a gang crossfire while fetching her child’s homework at school. The woman was shot in front of Essenhout Primary School while holding her child who luckily escaped unharmed. An ambulance was called and the mother was rushed to hospital. An eyewitness said there was a shootout between two local gangs and the woman was caught in the middle. “A taxi came and opened fire on a group of gangsters who were walking here. They are fighting over the sale of drugs in the area,” claimed the witness.

Teachers rushed to take the child inside the school, while the victim’s eldest daughter said she is scared because she does not know who shot her mother and why.

Another resident, who witnessed the shooting, said this was a daily occurrence in Delft South: “Police always arrive late or they never arrive at all when we call them. The gangs are shooting each other every day here.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says staff and pupils are receiving counselling.

“Thankfully none of the teachers or learners witnessed the incident as they were in classes,” she says.

“The school called the ambulance. The incident happened outside the school gate.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says that Delft police opened a case of attempted murder with no arrests yet: “According to information a Toyota Quantum drove down the road and the occupants fired several shots, that led to the victim being injured.

“She was transported to a medical facility for treatment.Police are following up on leads to bring the perpetrators to book. ”

