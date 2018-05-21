Metro police officer Ben Koopman was shot dead in front of his son.

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday convicted a gangster for murdering a police officer in 2016.

The court convicted Christopher Jantjies, a member of the Dixie boys gang, of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The judge found that Cape Town metro police officer Ben Koopman died of a single gunshot to his chest outside his home in Eerste River in the Kuils River area on February 15, 2016.

Koopman, driving a marked metro police van, and dressed in full police uniform, had popped home for lunch.

When he returned to his vehicle, with his 18-year-old son by his side, he was shot at. Jantjies then kicked him and said in Afrikaans: "I told you that I will get you". He then fled with Koopman's service pistol and two-way radio.

The son, Quelin Koopman, had to change schools, move out of the area and be placed in witness protection for his own safety.

Jantjies will be sentenced on Wednesday.

African News Agency/ANA