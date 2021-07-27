Garden Route hospitals battling amid 29% increase in Covid-19 cases
Cape Town – The Garden Route District has experienced a 29% increase in new Covid-19 cases.
In a statement yesterday, Garden Route health director Zee Brickles said all sub-districts had percentage increases over the last seven days, compared to seven to 14 days ago, except Mossel Bay, which has essentially maintained the status quo. Hessequa and Bitou has had the biggest percentage increases.
’’The new cases are widespread with many household clusters. The total number of positive patients for the district on 26 July, 2021 was 48 297 (a week ago it was 45 017),’’ Brickles said.
’’There are now 922 active cases per 100 000. (One week ago it was 830.) There are now a total of 1 706 deaths. This is regretfully an increase of 97 since the report of last week.
’’This is a high number and reflects the very difficult position hospitals are in at the moment for staff who have to manage this and the trauma and grief that many families and friends have to bear.
“George Regional Hospital is now under severe pressure. On 26 July, the hospital had 97 Covid patients, of whom 24 were in critical care.
’’Harry Comay Hospital, as step-down facility for George Hospital, is under pressure. There are now 27 patients in the two wards, which is the maximum capacity with the available staff.
“Additional measures have been put in place to accommodate more patients. All district hospitals are very busy with an increase in admissions.
’’The supply of oxygen to hospitals has dramatically increased and meticulous monitoring of available oxygen and ordering is being done.“
The Garden Route has administered 90 139 vaccines to date at 35 active public sites.
IOL