Gatvol Capetonian 'makes its point during protests, a few arrested for nothing'

While other protests, many related to land invasions, were still sporadic in various areas in the Cape Town metro on Monday, the Gatvol Capetonian group said it has made its point and ended its pickets.

Fadiel Adams, of Gavol Capetonian and the Cape Coloured Congress, said in a Facebook video: “A few of people were arrested for nothing and I am going to try and get them out.

"Guys, please stand down, we have proved our point. We had our peaceful protest, we’ve disrupted them.“

Adams told the SABC: “Every one of our areas that have turned out this morning, in spite of severe provocation and intimidation by SAPS, it has been very peaceful and I am very proud of that.

“From what I understand, with the volatility in our areas, things may happen but that has nothing to do with us. My members have conducted themselves with the utmost respect for the law.”