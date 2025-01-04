Gauteng family rescued after being swept out to sea at Jongensfontein

A Gauteng family was rescued after being swept out to see at Sandstrand, Jongensfontein in the Western Cape. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander, Stéfan Grové, said rescue teams sprung into action following reports that a father, mother and their teenage daughter were caught in rip currents, and swept out to sea.

"Two surfers also assisted by swimming out to the family. The mother was found unconscious but still breathing," he said. Grové said the woman was loaded onto a surfboard while the daughter and father managed to hold onto the second surfboard. Once in the care of NSRI rescue swimmers, the NSRI lifeguard and the surfers, the family were kept afloat until the NSRI rescue craft arrived.

The family was taken aboard the rescue craft and on the return to rescue base, the mother regained consciousness. "On arrival at our NSRI rescue base ongoing medical treatment was administered when their younger daughter arrived at the base to be reunited with her family. A Good Samaritan man, at the beach at Jongensfontein, had driven the younger daughter to our NSRI rescue base in Goodwill. The family reunion was highly emotional," Grové said. The family was taken to a local doctor where they were further treated.

"The family, who are on a holiday to Stilbaai from Brits, Gauteng, have expressed their gratitude to all involved for saving their lives. "The NSRI commends the two surfers for their efforts as well as the man who drove the daughter to be reunited with her family," Grové said. [email protected]