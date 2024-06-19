George building collapse: Engineering Council places engineer on precautionary suspension

An engineer overseeing the construction of an apartment block in George, has been placed on precautionary suspension, following the building collapse that claimed the lives of 34 people on May 6. The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) said the decision, a preventative measure, was undertaken to protect any potential and/or actual prejudice to public health and safety as a result of engineering-related undertakings.

The collapsed building with rescue workers and sniffer dogs searching for victims of the doomed project. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers "The precautionary suspension by the Council is not a disciplinary action, but a temporary removal of and/or restriction on all of the Registered Person's rights, privileges, and/or activities associated with professional registration with the ECSA," the council said in a statement.

It said it will maintain the suspension until a decision is made regarding the potential charges against the engineer and/or the finalisation of any subsequent disciplinary action or appeal. The council did not provide the name of the engineering company, however, in the statement, it referred to Mitchell and Associates, adding that time has been given for a comprehensive list of all engineering-related undertaking, projects and services rendered by the engineer in both personal and professional capacities, whether trading under the name and style of Mitchell and Associates or otherwise.

The collapsed building with rescue workers searching for victims of the doomed project. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers "At a minimum, the draft design and as-built drawings of the projects must be provided. Within three weeks thereafter, the contractor or accountable party for the project is required to provide an independent engineer's report concerning the structural integrity of the structure. “This report must be compiled by a registered person, specifically a structural engineer, with no less than 10 years of experience who has actively practised in the field of structural engineering and who is/was not involved as a project team member. The report should address the structural assessment and structural integrity of the engineering-related undertakings,” ECSA said.