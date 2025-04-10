George Building Collapse: SA declares war on unsafe builders

During a pivotal media briefing on Wednesday, April 9, Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane discussed the significant implications of the findings related to the collapse of the Neo Victoria residential building in George, Western Cape. The disaster, which occurred on May 6, 2024, has underscored the urgent need for enhanced regulation and oversight in the construction industry, particularly for projects aimed at providing housing for an estimated 2 million South Africans in dire need.

The collapse left 34 people dead and many others injured. The government has decided to tighten regulations as a means of lessening the chances of a similar incident from happening, and to also make it easy to hold those at fault accountable should such happen. Simelane outlined the main findings of the investigation, emphasising the critical need to ensure that only accredited professionals are entrusted with executing housing and development projects. The government's commitment to safe construction practices comes in the wake of recommendations aimed at strengthening processes within the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC).

Rescue teams and construction workers removing rubble of the collapsed Neo Victoria building. These recommendations highlight the importance of quality assurance, transparency, and efficient enforcement, particularly for high-risk projects such as the ill-fated Neo Victoria building. As part of their new directive, the government will implement systems requiring that home builders and developers undergo more rigorous training and grading before they can be registered with the NHBRC. “We need to set a standard that guarantees safety and compliance,” Simelane asserted, indicating that the measures will allow for better vetting of those involved in construction.

One key aspect underlined was the immediate halt of any construction if a builder or developer fails to comply with registration protocols. “Any such activity must cease until the individual receives the necessary approval from our council,” Simelane clarified, demonstrating the government's intent to enforce compliance vigorously. A three-storey building under construction collapsed during rainfall in Lenasia and left one person injured. This zero-tolerance approach aims to eliminate substandard building practices that can put lives and livelihoods at risk.

The Minister further acknowledged other structural collapses across the country, confirming that her team had been instructed to investigate these incidents thoroughly and take appropriate action. In her closing remarks, Simelane urged collaboration from all stakeholders involved in the built environment, stating, “The law only works when it’s enforced. "We shall endeavour to do our part. However, we will not succeed on our own. We need all stakeholders in the built environment to come on board.”