George building collapse update: Death toll rises to 12

The death toll in the building collapse in George has risen to 12. Three more bodies were recovered, the Premier accounted on Friday morning.

Emergency workers are still searching for 41 people who are unaccounted for following the collapse of a building in Victoria Street in George. Rescue operations have exceeded 90 hours with the death toll reaching nine by Thursday. On Friday, at noon, the George municipality said multi-agency command were using demolition equipment to lift the concrete slabs currently obstructing access to the lower floors of the building site.

To date, 37 of the 81 trapped workers have been rescued. Total estimated number on-site at the time of incident: 81 Patients retrieved: 40

Patients deceased: 12 Patients hospitalised: 33 with 13 still in hospital Unaccounted: 41

The municipality said the decision to switch to heavy-duty demolition equipment “is not taken lightly” adding that the stability of the site is a threat to the safety of emergency personnel. “The demolition company has created a safe path to drive on over the site, filling in voids that have been thoroughly checked for any entrapped victims. “Rescue techniques continue to be applied meticulously and sensitively at each phase.”

Disaster management said they also had enough volunteers on-site. “The volunteer and donation response from the George community has been overwhelming and is commended and appreciated.” The municipality urged the public to refrain from responding to requests for volunteers on social media, adding that such notices would be issued George Municipality.