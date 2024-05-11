George building collapse update: Death toll rises to 13

The death toll in the building collapse in George has risen to 13. Day five of rescue operations at the collapsed building site on 75 Victoria Street is underway.

The multi-agency command persists in employing a systematic rescue and recovery approach, meticulously clearing rubble to uncover potential voids (open spaces) where individuals may be trapped. According to a statement released by the Garden Route District JOC/George Municipality, the operation has now spanned 115 hours. The operation has now spanned 115 hours. Picture: Herman Pieters, Garden Route Municipality It’s been estimated that there were 81 individuals on sight when the building collapsed.

Forty-one patients have since been rescued, 13 people have been hospitalised and 40 are still unaccounted for. The Joint District Operations Center adheres to a rigorous double verification protocol in reporting rescue and recovery numbers, collaborating closely with recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services. On Friday the municipality said the decision to switch to heavy-duty demolition equipment “is not taken lightly”.

They added that the stability of the site is a threat to the safety of emergency personnel. “The demolition company has created a safe path to drive on over the site, filling in voids that have been thoroughly checked for any entrapped victims. “Rescue techniques continue to be applied meticulously and sensitively at each phase.”