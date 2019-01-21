The George Fire Brigade sent a crew and fire fighting vehicle to assist with the vegetation fire burning in Hartenbos Heuwels, Mossel Bay on Monday. Photo: Supplied

PORT ELIZABETH - George Fire Brigade on Monday sent a crew and fire fighting vehicle to assist with a vegetation fire currently burning in Hartenbos Heuwels, Mossel Bay in the Western Cape. Municipal spokesperson, Chantel Edwards said that aerial resources had also been deployed.

“Our teams are also dealing with a grass fire near the Outeniqua Research Farm.”

George Municipality urged the public to exercise extreme caution at all times; to make fires in protected and designated areas only, and to dispose of cigarette butts safely.

The Garden Route District Municipality was also attending to a blaze at Boplaas, north of Touwsranten.

African News Agency (ANA)