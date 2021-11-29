Gift of the Givers bags another award

Gift of the Givers recognised at first annual SASMA awards CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) that took place on Sunday gave the humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, a well deserved accolade.

It was the first ever SASMA to be hosted and while launched earlier this year the awards aimed to celebrate social media’s influence in our lives, and those who played in the space. Gift of the Givers won the Social Media Charity of the Year Award. The organisation’s spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said they were extremely happy about this accolade.

“Gift of the Givers can only be filled with immense praise for our social media team based at Assegai and Javelin for being nominated by the public and winning the inaugural social media awards as the best social media team in South Africa in the charity category. “Their work speaks for itself. Visit Gift of the Givers social media pages and be the judge. “Lavanya, Nokwanda, Courtney, Thobela and Graeme work with commitment, dedication, professionalism, love and passion to get the message out to the world highlighting the projects being implemented and acknowledging the donors with full transparency,” Sablay said.

Social Media Charity Of The Year Winner : Gift Of The Givers#SASMA21 pic.twitter.com/UqBslUexB5 — South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) (@SMAWARDS_ZA) November 27, 2021 He says the team from Assegai and Javelin are on standby 24/7, 365 days a year to act at short notice be it a public or religious holiday, be it early or late hour, their enthusiasm never wanes. Sablay says this service from the teams emanates from a deep spirituality within them to serve unconditionally. “It is this quality that has certainly captured the hearts of the highly qualified judges in awarding the Assegai and Javelin team winners team.