Cape Town - Gift of the Givers has called on an urgent intervention to be made as municipalities and farmers from various provinces continue to ask for water and animal fodder. "This is a national emergency and further rapid intervention is urgently required. Support for boreholes, provision of water tankers, bottled water, fodder, transport, fuel, food parcels for farmworkers who've lost their jobs (30000 thus far) and a leniency from financial institutions for debt restructuring are matters of priority," said Gift of the Givers in a statement.

Gift of the Givers has provided R160 million of aid in drought relief. The organisation also drilled 200 boreholes with a capacity of 50 million litres per day.

To lend a helping hand to the struggling farmers and municipalities, deposit into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account No. 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref. Drought.

Send deposit slip to [email protected] to receive your Section 18A tax benefit certificate.