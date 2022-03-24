Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Gift of the Givers commemorates World TB day by providing patients with food hampers

Gift of Givers people helping out grannies of Orange Farm and surrounding areas while receiving blankets and food parcels at a farm near the area during The Star Snowball campaign in partnership with Gift of the givers, on Friday 28. June 2013.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Gift of Givers people helping out grannies of Orange Farm and surrounding areas while receiving blankets and food parcels at a farm near the area during The Star Snowball campaign in partnership with Gift of the givers, on Friday 28. June 2013.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Published 26m ago

Share

Cape Town - The Gift of the Givers has commemorated World Tuberculosis (TB) Day by providing food hampers to patients infected with TB.

World TB Day, which is observed every March 24, is to raise public awareness of the global epidemic of TB.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the past two years, the TB epidemic, which claims over 1.5 million lives yearly, has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gift of the Givers says with the Covid-19 pandemic taking priority at all hospitals, TB patients had to administer their own treatment with great difficulty.

“Aan Het Pad Clinic in Cloetesville will be abuzz with activity tomorrow as 200 TB patients prepare for long-awaited full-on medical care. The clinic management brought the issue of malnutrition to our attention.

More on this

Patients are having to take medication on empty stomachs, which negatively affects the efficacy of their medication. TB infection is rife in the community, coupled with a high unemployment rate,” they said.

The organisation says that it will be providing each patient with a food hamper and will provide the local kitchen with support to provide patients with essential daily meals.

They were on site this morning in Cloetesville, providing these services with UCT’s Centre for Lung Infection and Immunity from UCT, TB HIV Care, Free of TB and Antrum Biotech.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL

Related Topics:

virus diseasehealthcharityGift Of The GiversCape Town

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello