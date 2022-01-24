Gift of the Givers contribute R5 million for catch up surgeries to Groote Schuur Hospital

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers have once again stepped up to assist and announced a contribution of R5 million to Groote Schuur Hospital for catch-up surgeries. Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said the hospital’s new surgical head, Dr Lydia Cairncross will be supervising the catch-up of 1 500 backlogged surgical procedures for various medical conditions which were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Gift of the Givers has been making major interventions in the health sector including supporting 210 hospitals nationwide during Covid-19, providing personal protective equipment, scrubs, pulse oximeters, non-contact thermometers, video laryngoscopes, high-flow nasal oxygen machines, continuous positive airway pressure (CPap) machines, medicines, food for patients, motivational goody bags for health-care workers, paying for additional support staff, drilling boreholes and carrying out infrastructure upgrade,” Sooliman said. He added that in the Western Cape, the Freesia Ward in Mitchells Plain received a R10m upgrade from the organisation. Sooliman said they are still waiting on written confirmation from the Western Cape Health Department to start with upgrades at the Eerste River Hospital.