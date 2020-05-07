Gift of the Givers helps feed 400 Cape Flats families for 3 weeks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Four hundred families will go to bed well-fed over the next three weeks after the Gift of the Givers foundation donated food parcels on the Cape Flats yesterday. Residents in six areas, including Crossroads, Thabo Mbeki informal settlement, Langa, Nyanga and an informal settlement in Stellenbosch benefited from the donations offered by the disaster relief group. Speaking in the Lusaka Community Hall in Nyanga yesterday morning, Ali Sablay of the organisation said this would not have been possible without donations they received from different organisations and retail chains. “We found that many people, especially in the Western Cape, are suffering due to Covid-19,” he says. “The townships are hardest hit, especially Nyanga and Crossroads, they are of the poorest areas in the Cape metropolitan area.

“We would like to thank Woolworths for providing food aid to the most vulnerable.”

The parcels each contained 10kg maize meal, six litres of milk, teabags, two litres cooking oil, rice, oranges, potatoes, onions and butternut.

Suffering

An excited Mercy Methuko could not contain her joy.

“It feels like Jesus came to our rescue, we are suffering during this lockdown and opportunities to make ends meet are scarce. I feel like I’ve won the Lotto today,” the happy woman said.

Emily Mqhikela is a domestic helper, but says her bosses have not called her back.

“I used to work three days a week and no one has offered me anything since the lockdown started,” she says.

“These groceries will assist me and my family. I am thankful to the Gift of the Givers for blessing us today.”





The Gift of the Givers volunteers were escorted by police.

“They play a huge role in enforcing the lockdown rules, putting their lives at risk so that people can be safe. We thank them for always being there,” Sablay said.

Nyanga councillor Khaya Yozi assisted with selecting the beneficiaries.

“The partnership between us, the Nyanga police and the Gift of the Givers has been there for a long time. We selected homes which we feel are struggling. The social grant is not enough,” he said.

Daily Voice