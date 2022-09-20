Gift of the Givers provide support to Hout Bay fire victims for next five days

Durban – Humanitarian aid Gift of the Givers has responded to the plight of the Imizamo Yethu fire victims. Project manager, Ali Sablay, said the fire on Saturday night, that ravaged 100 structures left 400 victims displaced.

“We will be around for the next 5 days until the relevant authority steps in place, the situation on the ground is quite dire. People are currently sleeping in community halls. “Many of the fire victims don’t know what their next step is and Gift of the Givers is there to ease their plight.”

Sablay said many people lost all their possessions and were sleeping in community halls. More than 100 structures were destroyed in Saturday’s fire. He said they began distributing baby care packs, blankets, hygiene and sanitary, mattresses and other essential items on Monday. One of the victims Fezeka Matshaya was asleep when the fire broke out after 11pm.

Gift of the Givers said they were providing hot meals, water, and other essentials. She said she managed to salvage a little bag and grab her children and flee. “I had no chance of saving anything, we lost everything.” She said it was sad that one person lost their life, but there was nothing that could be done to save him as he was trapped.

