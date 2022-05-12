Gift of the Givers shows appreciation to healthcare workers on International Nurses Day

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is going above the call of duty to show their appreciation to nurses on International Nurses Day. Nurses, our front-line heroes who have shown what true superheroes are, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic are being celebrated.

“Nurses have been under tremendous strain worldwide since the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020. “They experienced the trauma of colleagues suffering and succumbing to Covid-19. In South Africa they were understaffed even before Covid-19 (a situation not corrected to the present) yet they pulled extra hours to cover for those testing positive and for others who passed on. At no point were replacements sent. “Exhausted from the emotionally draining effects of the pandemics, they still had to go home, be wives, mothers and nurses to family members who also succumbed.

“There was no respite, wave after wave came, some far more terrifying than others, but they had to pull together that super human innate strength and be present and available for all around them. It was no less easier for male nurses who faced exactly the same challenges,” said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder. He said Thursday was a day to pause, acknowledge and give thanks to the backbone and inner strength of the health system in the country, from both the private and public sectors. Gift of the Givers will be hosting two events, one in Paarl Provincial Hospital in the Western Cape for 355 nurses and another at Madzikane Ka Zulu Memorial in the Alfred Nzo District, Eastern Cape for 300 nurses.

At both events, each nurse will receive a TFG blanket, Starbucks coffee and various other items. “Many of these nurses were on deathbed themselves, survived and came back smiling to serve. This is resilience, dedication, compassion and humanity. “Gift of the Givers salutes all nurses, male and female, worldwide for their incredible courage and commitment to the patients of our troubled world.

“A special mention for those nurses who deal with challenges in mental health,” Dr Sooliman added. [email protected] IOL