Gift of the Givers steps in to help victims of Bossiesgif settlement fire

Durban - The Gift of the Givers will offer assistance to more than 100 people who lost their homes and belongings when a fire ripped through Bossiesgif settlement in the Plettenberg Bay area. According to director Imtiaz Sooliman, between 40 and 50 homes were destroyed in the fire earlier this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sooliman said they were contacted by the Eden Municipal Disaster department requesting assistance. “Gift of the Givers were on site to do an assessment of the damage of infrastructure. We found more than 100 people were affected.” He said the team will be delivering humanitarian aid to the affected families at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Sooliman said they will deliver food parcels, mattresses, blankets, hygiene packs and nappies. The displaced recipients are staying at a community hall in the interim. Sooliman said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage, but the strong winds could be a contributing factor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this month Gift of the Givers offered assistance at the Waterworks informal settlement in Grabouw following a devastating fire that broke out at a fruit juice company. The Cape Argus reported that the fire ravaged Elgin Fruit Juices and spread to Gaffley’s Transport Services before jumping across the road to the Grabouw informal settlement. A bus from Gaffley’s, one private vehicle, three formal houses and 66 informal structures were destroyed in the blaze.

Story continues below Advertisement

The blaze left about 200 people destitute. At the time Gift of the Givers distributed blankets, mattresses, food parcels, baby care packs and sanitary packs and building kits for 30 families. IOL