Girl, 10, drowns at Wilderness Main Beach in George

Cape Town - A 10-year-old girl was declared dead at Wilderness Main Beach, and her two relatives survived after being swept away by rip currents on Tuesday. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), initially, the Wilderness duty crew was activated following reports from the George municipal lifeguards who launched a search at Victoria Bay for a man suspected to have gone missing.

While attending to this incident, George's municipal lifeguards responded to a drowning in progress where three family members from George were caught in rip currents. A young teenage boy was saved from the mid-surf breakers, and lifeguards managed to bring him safely to shore. He was unharmed.

“Lifeguards reached a 16-year-old female in the mid-surf breakers. Finding her unresponsive, they initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts while bringing her to shore, where lifeguards and NSRI Wilderness medics continued with emergency medical treatment. “Lifeguards reached a 10-year-old female in the mid-surf, breakers finding her unresponsive. “Lifeguards rescued the female to the beach where NSRI rescue swimmers and a public member assisted the lifeguards to bring the teenager out of the water.

“CPR was continued by lifeguards, NSRI medics, and Western Cape Government Health EMS paramedics,” the NSRI said. Police and the George Law Enforcement officers conducted crowd control, support and logistics. The NSRI said members of the public rallied around to assist and support the emergency services on the scene.

“After extensive efforts to resuscitate the 10-year-old girl were exhausted. She was sadly declared deceased. “The 16-year-old was stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital, by EMS ambulance, in a serious but stable condition. NSRI is informed that she is expected to fully recover in hospital under the care of doctors and nurses,” it said. [email protected]