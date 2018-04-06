Cape Town - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested by members of the City of Cape Town's Social Housing Unit for possession of 48 packets of tik. The tik was hidden in her underwear.

The girl was arrested when the City's SHU in conjunction with SAPS searched 7 rental stock units in Scottsdene. A 23-year-old male was also arrested after being found in possession of one packet of tik.

The girl's case is the second incident recently where a female was arrested for concealing drugs in her underwear.

Late last month a 61-year-old woman was arrested in a council-owned flat in Manenberg when Metro police officers found 170 mandrax tablets wrapped in foil and R694 in cash hidden in her underwear, according to Metro Police spokesperson, Zelda Martin.

The woman claimed that the drugs belonged to her son, but she was arrested because she was the tenant named on the lease.

At the time, Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said parents who allow their children to hide drugs or illegal firearms in City rental units could face eviction.

IOL