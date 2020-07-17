Girl, 12, survives gang bullet while running to greet her father during load shedding

Cape Town – A Hanover Park girl is lucky to be alive after she was shot by gangsters while rushing to greet her father as he came home from work. Another innocent man was also hit and lost his toe in the shooting. Twelve-year-old Mymoena Kahaar says all she wanted to do was kiss and hug her dad Faizel, 45, as he came home on Wednesday night, but instead ended up in an emergency room after being shot in the back in Kariba Court. “I was by my friend in the court when the load shedding started. I saw my daddy coming home and was walking to say hello to him, but then they started shooting,” she says. Her traumatised father says he got a fright as gunmen started running through the court opening fire on anyone, even children.

“The guy just dropped me and she shouted and was coming to me. It was load shedding and not that dark yet, but they just started shooting,” says Faizel.

“We were all lying flat on the ground and as I ran into the house, I found my daughter bleeding in the doorway.”

Another resident, Achmat Adams, 25, was just metres from his mother’s Council flat when he also came under fire.

Mom Sadia, 59, says Achmat had gone outside to pick up stompies to smoke.

“My daughter was in the front room and the bullets came flying through the window.

“She got such a skrik (fright) that she fell off the bed and on her stomach and she is seven months pregnant, but she is OK.

“When we looked again, Achmat came running in the house screaming in pain and the blood was everywhere. He was shot in the foot and he lost his toe in the shooting.”

Mymoena and Achmat were rushed to Heideveld Emergency Hospital where it was found that the bullet went through the Grade 6 learner’s back, miraculously missing her vital organs.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the shooting happened at about 6.40pm.

“They were shot by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated.”

When the Daily Voice visited Kariba Court yesterday, angry residents showed the bullet casings left behind.

Faizel says with the recent implementation of load shedding, many Hanover Park residents are living in fear as gangsters use the cover of darkness for shootings.

“They just run through the courts shooting and don’t even look for a specific person, they shoot anyone. I am glad Mymoena is OK and that the bullet did not cause more damage,” he says.

