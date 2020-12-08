Girl, 14, spends birthday with gang bullet stuck in skull

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – An Eerste River girl spent her birthday in hospital with a gang bullet lodged in her skull. Tamia Petersen turned 14 on Sunday and is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit after she was shot. The teen was at a friend’s home when three men randomly opened fire on them just after midnight on Saturday. There were about 15 people in the front yard and four people were injured. HIT: Tamia was shot at a pal’s house in Nomande Crescent Her father Petrus, 50, says his daughter was at a pre-birthday party when the shooting happened.

“They were planning to celebrate the whole weekend and on the day she was with her friend and they were having a good time,” he says.

“I didn’t think anything would happen to her on that night.

“Witnesses told me they saw three men walk by her friend’s home and they stopped in front of the house and then looked over the vibracrete and started shooting and when they were done, they ran away on foot.

“Her friend’s mother came to call me at home to tell me that Tamia had been shot.

“When I got there, she was lying on her side and I noticed a bullet behind her ear.”

Dad Petrus Petersen, 50. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The doctors have not removed the bullet and Petrus is fearing for his daughter’s life.

“I don’t know if she will be alright if the bullet is removed,” he explains.

“She is just too young to be going through all that she is going through.

“And the sad part is that I can’t go to see how she is doing because of the Covid regulations, only her mom is by her side.”

Kleinvlei SAPS are investigating cases of attempted murder.

Tamia Petersen, 14, from Eerste River is in hospital. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “At about 12.30am at a premises in Nomande Crescent, Heather Park, Eerste River, four persons aged 13, 14, 19 and 21 were shot and injured.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

[email protected]

Daily Voice