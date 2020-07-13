Girl, 6, shot dead while walking with mom during load shedding

Cape Town – A Kraaifontein family has been left in shock after a six-year-old girl was shot and killed during load shedding on Saturday night. The incident happened in Rusticana Street in Scottsdene, where little Gaylin Cupido and her family were on their way to visit relatives. Mom Regina, 40, says shots were fired in the dark street and next thing she saw was her tiny daughter lying on the ground with a large hole in her chest. It is believed that gangsters started shooting when the power went off during planned Eskom load shedding, and that Gaylin was hit by a stray bullet. The mother of two says load shedding kicked in at about 6pm and around 7pm she decided to visit a relative who lives nearby.

She, Gaylin, her 12-year-old son Jaden and her cousin, Gertruida Williams, walked in the dark.

“Gaylin was so excited to get out of the house, she was jumping up and down. We walked to Geneva Court around the corner from us at around 7pm,” says Regina.

“She and her brother Jaden were walking hand in hand, and I held her other hand when the shots rang out in the dark.

“Then I felt her hand go slack in mine. Gertruida threw herself over Gaylin to protect her.

“It was very bad seeing my child like that, lying on the ground with a hole in her small chest.

“She was still alive and a man in a bakkie rushed with us to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital. But when we got there, the doctor told us she had died.”

Little Gaylin was in Grade R at Parkdene Primary School. Regina says her daughter was happy to be back at school.

“I don’t know how I can go on, I cannot sleep. She was only six, and she was our bundle of joy,” the mom cried.

According to a police source, it’s believed the shooting is gang-related and the matter is being investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says no suspects have been identified yet.

He says Kraaifontein police are investigating a case of murder with no arrests yet.

