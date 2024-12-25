Girl drowns at Camps Bay tidal pool, another hospitalised

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Bakoven duty crew and the City of Cape Town’s (CoCT) water rescue network were activated following reports from lifeguards at the Camps Bay tidal cool of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts in progress on two children believed to be 12 and 13 years old. “Emergency Medical Services (EMS), including Community Medics, Taurus Medical and Netcare 911 ambulance services, CoCT Law Enforcement, and the South African Police Services (SAPS) responded. NSRI Bakoven crew stood down while responding after on-scene commanders confirmed that emergency medical services were on the scene, authorities were assisting the CoCT lifeguards, and enough resources were deployed to attend to the scene,” Lambinon said. He said CoCT Law Enforcement officers arrived on the scene to assist the CoCT lifeguards, and during CPR efforts, they were able to restore cardiovascular circulation to both children.

On arrival, paramedics assisted the CoCT lifeguards and Law Enforcement officers with extensive resuscitation efforts and medical treatment. Western Cape Government Health EMS Metro Control activated the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter that responded and landed on a nearby soccer field. EMS Metro Rescue paramedics responded. “The 12-year-old child was transported to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance in a serious but stable condition, while the 13-year-old was airlifted to hospital by the EMS/AMS Skymed helicopter in a critical condition. Despite extensive efforts in hospital to save the life of the child believed to be 13 years old, sadly, she was declared deceased during the night by doctors. The 12-year-old girl is recovering in hospital,” Lambinon said. He said it appears that a group of children from Khayelitsha were at the beach with carers and were swimming at the tidal pool when the two girls were discovered to be floating in the water unresponsive.