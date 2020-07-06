Girlfriend bust for cop’s murder

The girlfriend of a slain cop is set to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court today for the murder of the 26-year-old officer who was stoned to death last month. Colleagues of Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni got a shock a month ago when they visited his home in Site C to find out why he had not reported for his shift that morning and were told he had died the night before. At the time, a source told the Daily Voice that the off-duty cop, who was stationed at Steenberg Police Station, had been bludgeoned to death during a domestic incident. Scene pictures showed his bashed face and torso covered in blood. “Nobody even knew he was dead because they did not inform the station he worked at. On the Sunday [7 June] his commander went to his home when he did not report for duty, to find out where he was, they were told by his girlfriend’s family that he died,” the source said.

“They went to Khayelitsha SAPS and confirmed that a murder docket was opened and he was beaten to death and left in the street.

“We heard the girlfriend was involved, but nobody wants to say anything.”

At the time, police confirmed the death of the young cop, but would not confirm his girlfriend was a suspect to prevent speculation.

After nearly a month, the Hawks swooped on the girlfriend and her family on Friday and arrested three other people, including her 17-year-old son, for his murder.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said four suspects aged between 17 and 39 were arrested.

“Constable Hlahleni, attached to Steenberg SAPS, was killed at his home in Khayelitsha after a protracted argument with his partner,” he said.

“It is alleged Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death by family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family.”

He said the Hawks’ National Priority Violence Crimes (NPVC) teams traced and arrested the suspects who included two 17-year-old minors.

“The four suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelisha Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.”

Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Gavin Walbrugh, welcomed the arrest: “We are very happy about the arrest and the quick action by the Hawks.

“From the pictures, I wondered where all the blood came from, but now we can see he was stoned.”

Daily Voice