Girlfriend discovers man's body in her car boot

Cape Town – Mystery surrounds the death of a Table View man whose body was found in the boot of his girlfriend’s car on Thursday night. Shrill screams were heard in Blaauwberg Road shortly before 8pm after the woman found her boyfriend’s body in her VW Polo, which stood deserted in the busy street. According to a source, the man had apparently dropped his girlfriend at work in Montague Gardens on Thursday morning, but did not fetch her as planned. “He took her to work and was supposed to fetch her at 4pm but never arrived,” says the source. “She could not reach him and got a lift home with a friend.

“When she got home, she phoned the tracking company and they told her where the car was.

“She went to Blaauwberg Road with a spare key and opened the car and that is when she found him in the boot and the screams were heard.

“A private security officer heard the screams and police were called to the scene.”

The source says when police inspected the body, they found the man’s feet bound with cable ties and his head covered with a bag.

“This is the part that doesn’t make sense; in the car were the keys, his wallet and cellphone and nothing appeared to be stolen,” says the source.

“He had cable ties around his feet and a bag over his head. So what actually happened here is not clear.”

At this stage however, police are not investigating a murder.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says a death inquest has been opened.

“A death inquest case has been opened for investigation after a body of a 28-year-old man was found inside the boot of his vehicle at 8pm on Thursday night on Blaauwberg Road.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, a post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death.”

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Dave Harris says the incident has raised several questions.

“It is a very shocking incident as this occurred on the busiest road in Table View,” says Harris.

“We are hoping the post-mortem will provide clarity on what transpired but we are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

“Blaauwberg Road is very busy and someone must have seen something.”

Daily Voice