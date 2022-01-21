Golden Arrow bus depot in Atlantis robbed, suspects flee with undisclosed amount of money

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a business robbery after the Golden Arrow bus depot was held up by armed robbers on Friday morning. The depot, located along Christopher Starke Street, was ambushed by robbers at 3.20am.

Golden Arrow’s spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the robbery. She said seven suspects entered the premises and locked the employees who were on-site at the time in an office. “The employees were discovered by a security guard returning from their rounds. Three employees sustained minor injuries, and everyone present was suffering from shock.

“Our in-house social worker will be available to counsel them. “We condemn this brazen act of criminality and will assist SAPS in any way possible to ensure that these criminals are apprehended,” Dyke-Beyer told IOL. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Atlantis police had opened an investigation into the business robbery.

He said robbers demanded the money that was on the premises and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money on foot. Van Wyk has urged anyone with information relating to the crime to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. The robbery affected commuters from the area as the depot had a morning service delay.