Golden Arrow bus passengers robbed

CAPE TOWN - Commuters have been left reeling after the bus in which they were travelling was robbed by four armed men. The Golden Arrow bus was travelling from Cape Town to Steenberg station just before 6pm on Tuesday. According to information received, the four armed men boarded the bus, pretending to be commuters, along Main Road in Mowbray. The robbers stole the bus driver’s and commuters’ belongings and cellphones but did not manage to reach the back of the bus. The men exited the bus in Claremont and the bus driver drove directly to the Claremont police station.

The driver and commuters all gave statements to police.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident.

“Please be advised that an armed robbery case was opened for investigation after four suspects robbed the bus driver and passengers at gunpoint yesterday along the Claremont Main Road.

“According to reports, the suspects entered the bus and pointed firearms at the victims and robbed them of their personal belongings,” Rwexana said.

Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the incident and said that, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“The unidentified suspects boarded the bus posing as passengers. A case was opened at Claremont SAPS but no arrests have been made as yet,” Dyke-Beyer said.

She confirmed that it was the first bus robbery to occur along this route.

“Golden Arrow is very concerned about these brazen criminals who are targeting our drivers and passengers. We are in the process of finalising a longer-term law-enforcement unit in partnership with the City and province, which GABS will contribute funding towards.

“We are also in close contact with SAPS and Law Enforcement with regards to the cases that have been opened and the implementation of stop-and-search operations,” Dyke-Beyer said.

She said GABS is offering a R50,000 (US$3,280) reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these criminals.

Information can be shared on 0800 11 11 67.

ANA