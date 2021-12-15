Golden Arrow commuters can expect 7% fee increase from December 27

Golden Arrow Bus Service announced it would raise its fares by 7%, citing an unprecedented increase in diesel prices.

Conditions on the bus company’s interim operating contract with the provincial government make provision for an annual adjustment to fares to offset the effects of rising operational costs throughout the year, general manager Derick Meyer said.

This is how your fares will be affected from December 27. Photo: GABS

“Unfortunately, diesel, the company’s second largest expense after wages, has increased by an unprecedented 45% between December 2020 and December 2021. This alone has made an increase unavoidable. Wages, spare parts and other input costs have also increased,” Meyer said.

“As such, Golden Arrow will be implementing a 7% average across the board increase on all cash and multi-journey products (formerly known as clipcards). GABS Gold Cards, a once-off purchase, will however remain at R35.”