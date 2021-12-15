Golden Arrow commuters can expect 7% fee increase from December 27
CAPE TOWN - Public transport commuters should brace themselves for a fee increase from December 27.
Golden Arrow Bus Service announced it would raise its fares by 7%, citing an unprecedented increase in diesel prices.
Conditions on the bus company’s interim operating contract with the provincial government make provision for an annual adjustment to fares to offset the effects of rising operational costs throughout the year, general manager Derick Meyer said.
“Unfortunately, diesel, the company’s second largest expense after wages, has increased by an unprecedented 45% between December 2020 and December 2021. This alone has made an increase unavoidable. Wages, spare parts and other input costs have also increased,” Meyer said.
“As such, Golden Arrow will be implementing a 7% average across the board increase on all cash and multi-journey products (formerly known as clipcards). GABS Gold Cards, a once-off purchase, will however remain at R35.”
In order to shield passengers from the full effect of the increase, the bus company has continued to focus on holistic and innovative cost saving measures across its operations, Meyer added.
In the coming year we will strive to identify further efficiencies,“ he said.
“Golden Arrow understands the difficult economic climate in which South Africans find themselves and we empathise with our passengers who will be affected by the increase.”
Passengers can postpone paying the fare increase if their 10-ride multi journey (valid for 30 days) or the 48-ride multi journey (valid for 90 days) purchase is made by December 26.
Golden Arrow says passengers should purchase a GABS Gold Card to load weekly or monthly journey products, instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%.
