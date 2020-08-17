Golden Arrow losses rise to R19m this year as two more buses are torched

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Golden Arrow has confirmed that two buses were set alight in Philippi East early this morning during service delivery protests, which also saw motorists being pelted with stones. ’’Both were completely gutted. That brings the total to five buses completely gutted in just the last two weeks,’’ said Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. “’Fortunately no injuries were reported and only the drivers were on board.’’ A total of eight Golden Arrow buses, each costing R2.4 million, have been set alight this year. Golden Arrow is offering a R200 000 reward for any information, including video footage of perpetrators setting the buses alight, which will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

’’This cannot continue – we need help and we need it now. We are calling on SAPS and the authorities to keep our drivers and passengers safe as they are constitutionally mandated to do.

’’Public transport must be allowed to operate safely and criminals must be brought to book,’’ said Dyke-Beyer.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Philippi East police are investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property.

’’According to reports, a group of about 70 people from Siyabangena informal settlement participated in a service delivery property at Eisleben Road.

“They blocked the road, two buses were torched and motorists were thrown with stones.

’’No one has been arrested. Police are monitoring the situation.’’

IOL