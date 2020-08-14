Golden Arrow pleads for intervention after attacks on three buses on N2

Cape Town – Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that three of its buses came under attack in the vicinity of the Symphony Way bridge on the N2 this morning. With the N2 outbound blocked at the R300 by burning tyres, this resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic and long delays for commuters. ’’Two buses were completely gutted and a third was salvageable. Fortunately no injuries were reported and the passengers were transferred safely,’’ Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told IOL.

’’This is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We once again call on the South African Police Services and the authorities to intervene and keep our drivers and passengers safe.

’’People must be able to travel safely without fear of random attacks.

’’From a cost perspective, each bus costs approximately R2.4 million and ultimately some of these costs will unfortunately have to be passed on to our passengers.’’

Dyke-Beye told CapeTalk earlier: ’’Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock… It’s not acceptable.

’’It looks like it (was a co-ordinated attack). It looks like it was the same perpetrators… SAPS say the usual, that they are investigating… but it keeps happening.

’’This year we’ve lost six buses – actually a good number for us, which is scary.

’’How those buses were set alight – they were actually trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic so they couldn’t go anywhere.“

