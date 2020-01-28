The City of Cape Town warned Gordon's Bay-area residents that planned electricity interruptions would be taking place in February. File picture: Reuters/Sergio Perez

Durban - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday warned Gordon's Bay-area residents that planned electricity interruptions would be taking place in February. "The interruption is due to maintenance and electricity infrastructure upgrades and will take place from 05:00 until 18:00 on 12 February 2020, or on 19 February 2020. In case of bad weather, which may delay the work on 12 February 2020, the interruption will take place on 19 February 2020."

The city said the interruptions were necessary for maintenance and upgrades and apologised in advance for any inconvenience that might be caused.

"Residents are advised to switch off geysers and disconnect sensitive electronic equipment to prevent damage from possible power surges when the supply is restored. All electricity installations must be treated as live for the full duration of the interruption as supply may be restored at any time without prior warning," said councillor Phindile Maxiti.

A map of the affected areas can be viewed on the city’s website at http://bit.do/GordonsBayMap