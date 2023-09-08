GrandWest invests in literacy projects to help children love every moment of reading

GrandWest, NPO Living Through Learning, and the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, handed four mobile libraries stocked with accessories and 600 books, all worth R170,000, to Belhar Primary School. This forms part of Grandwest’s R438,000 investment in literacy projects for 2023 in schools around Cape Town.

GrandWest and the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, spent Friday morning reading to learners at Belhar Primary School to mark International Literacy Day this year. During the course of the morning, children participated in fun activities ranging from face painting to juggling, balloon sculptures, dancing, and a magic show. They were served a delicious meal by GrandWest’s chef. Miss SA Natasha Joubert celebrated the day at Belhar Primary School. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency (ANA) "As adults, we know that knowledge is power, and the key is literacy, but for us, it goes beyond that. When children realise that they can embark on incredible adventures one page at a time, they will come to love every moment of reading, and that is what we want to inspire," GrandWest General Manager Mervyn Naidoo said.

Naidoo continued that for August and September, GrandWest is also supporting the Read to Rise programme to give access to books to grade two learners in five primary schools. "GrandWest’s R40,000 donation will assist the organisation to introduce not just the 800 books they have purchased but also an interactive classroom session with reading, learning, and singing," Naidoo said. Naidoo said that children in grades one to four should be reading 40 to 50 books per year, but Rise to Read has noted that these children are only reading one to two books per year, a troubling reality that is contributing to our low level of reading in the country.

“Each child will get to own their own book. The five schools being supported include Northway Primary School in Ravensmead, De Waveren Primary School in Ruyterwacht, and Caradale, Eisleben, and Seaview Primary Schools, all in Mitchell’s Plain,” Naidoo said. In Elsies River, GrandWest donated almost R179,000 to Valhalla Primary School to support the school’s Reading Adventure Room, in partnership with the NPO Living Through Learning, which aims to resuscitate the literacy of educators and learners in disadvantaged schools. Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Living Through Learning, Sonja Botha said that they are passionate about improving education in South Africa.

"With our unique and proven teaching methodology, along with our hardworking staff, we believe we can make a difference. By helping one child and one educator at a time, we can succeed at improving education in South Africa," Botha said. In Athlone, the 38 children living at the St Francis Children’s Home now have a completely refurbished library thanks to a R48,200 donation from GrandWest. "The youngsters were also treated to an outing at GrandWest, where they received tokens from the Magic Company, and a meal at the Spur.