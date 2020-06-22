Granny allegedly shot in head after niece's angry boyfriend was told it's too late to visit

Cape Town – A Manenberg grandmother was shot in the head and left with a cracked skull after her niece’s boyfriend became angry when they told him it was too late to visit. The traumatised family of Ruwayda Jacobs, 53, say they could not believe their eyes when she screamed in pain, blood streaming down her face in the early hours on Friday morning. The soft-spoken granny alleges she was shot by her niece’s boyfriend who got upset when the family told him it was too late to visit. She says the angry man shot at their house and the bullet came through the window and hit her in the head. “I was in my room and he was here visiting her, but it was after midnight already,” Ruwayda explains.

“I was stitching my husband’s broekie (pants) and I heard my husband tell her boyfriend he must go home because it is already late and he wanted to lock the front door.

“I heard her boyfriend shout: ‘Jy is net soos ’* ****’ (You are just like a ****).”

The 31-year-old suspect shot at the couple’s Manenberg house. Picture: Supplied

Ruwayda says she sat on her bed and continued with the stitching as she waited for her husband to come to the room when she heard a loud bang.

“The boyfriend left and my husband was locking the door when I just heard bwah!

“But I didn’t know he shot at the house. The bullet came through the window and I was shot in the head. I just saw the blood coming down.”

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says the shooting happened at about 1.30am in Letaba Road.

“The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” says Traut.

“The suspect, a 31-year-old male, was arrested soon afterwards. He is due to make an appearance in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.”

Ruwayda says after doctors examined her, they found the bullet had grazed the top of her head and caused her skull to crack.

But the anxious ouma says she begged doctors to discharge her the next day as it was her 13-year-old son’s birthday.

“They said I must stay in hospital, but I told them I must come home to my baby Shakier.

“He turned 13 on Saturday and I had to be here. He was on the bed when I got shot and he is very traumatised so I felt I needed to be with him.

“The doctor said I was lucky the bullet didn’t go in my brain, but me and my family don’t feel safe anymore.”

Daily Voice