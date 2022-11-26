Grassy Park police are seeking information on a kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy

Johannesburg - A 15-year-old female and 18-year-old male were kidnapped on Friday morning around 7am in the vicinity of Perth and Vienna road Grassy Park. The SAPS in Grassy Park are hard at work looking for more information surrounding this kidnapping. According to reports from the Grassy Park police, the kidnappers were four, coloured male suspects who were travelling in a white VW Microbus.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police revealed that the 18-year-old male was attempting to save the 15-year-old girl who was being dragged into the microbus by the kidnappers, when he was also kidnapped. The pair was then driven to Princess Vlei area, where they forced the male into the water and tried to drown him, however he managed to escape by swimming to safety and alerted his family who then alerted Grassy Park police. At this stage it is unknown who the female is as no missing person has been reported yet.

According to witnesses, the missing girl had long braids and was wearing blue skinny jeans on at the time of the kidnapping and she is suspected to be Xhosa speaking. This incident comes only days after a 17-year-old girl became the latest victim of the kidnapping syndicates rocking the Western Cape after she was abducted from her father’s shop in Delft earlier this week. The Western Cape was also revealed to have the third highest kidnapping stats in the country with 248 recorded between July and September, according to the latest crime stats that were revealed by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele earlier this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Grassy Park SAPS have urged that any family who has a child missing since yesterday, to immediately report it to Grassy Park CID / 021- 7003903/7003900. IOL