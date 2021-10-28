Grassy Park SAPS launches Santa shoe box project for elderly

Cape Town – A Cape Town police station has collaborated with its partners and adopted an old-aged home to support this coming festive season. Grassy Park police station in collaboration with its Youth Desk Crime Prevention Unit has started a Santa shoebox drive for residents of the Lotus River Old Aged Home.

Speaking to IOL, Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, said they saw on social media that the people living at the facility were merely living off of their social grants they received monthly. “Many of the people staying at the old age home don’t get regular visits from family. We saw on Facebook that they’re collecting items such as soap, toothpaste and other items. “So, because of that we decided to adopt the old age home,” Laing said.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, said they hope to give every elderly resident at the old age home a shoebox this festive season. Picture: File He said the youth desk started brainstorming ideas as to how to assist all 132 people living at the facility. A Santa shoebox project was decided upon. “The facility houses 132 residents and we really want to give each and everyone a shoebox for the festive season so that they may spend the money they do receive on other things.

“The handover for the items will be taking place on December 10, during the 16 Days of Activism campaign,” Laing added. The youth desk’s deputy chairperson, Saadiqah Manie, said this comes as most domestic violence cases and cases of neglect of late occurred where elderly persons were the victims. “The aim of this project is to show support and compassion towards our elderly. Especially for those who don’t have anyone. This project also aims to assist those who don’t have the funds to afford these basic needs.

“This is not a once off project and we’d like this to be consistent in assisting the elderly,” Manie said. She said this project also aims to get the message across to the broader community to keep the elderly in mind. To assist and donate when they can towards the home. Should you be able to assist, the Santa shoebox needs to contain: roll on, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrush, face cloth, soap, a razor and if possible adult diapers.