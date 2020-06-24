Groote Schuur hospital salutes two nurses who died

Cape Town – Two beloved nurses at Groote Schuur Hospital, Sister Eva Isaacs and Sister Patricia Coetzee, have died. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of two beloved nursing colleagues: Sr Eva Isaacs, who worked in G5, and Sr Patricia Coetzee, who worked in C26 ICU. "We express our sincere condolences to their family, friends and colleagues. They were both well respected members of the nursing team," the Heroes of Groote Schuur Facebook page posted on Wednesday. "Their hard work and commitment will always be remembered and missed by their colleagues." More than 150 posts offered condolences and thanked the nurses for their "selfless" contributions to the welfare of their patients.

Yesterday, Heroes of Groote Schuur posted that "these heroes need the right equipment to deliver a high standard of care – which is why the hospital has launched its Bed Fundraising Appeal".

"The hospital needs to replace 84 beds in its intensive and high-care units with electronic beds to allow for the optimum care of patients. The total cost for each bed and accompanying monitor is R105 000, bringing the total refurbishment cost to R8 820 000."

Anyone willing to donate to this worthy cause were asked to visit https://www.gshfb.co.za/donate/

Yesterday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the coronavirus had infected 3 583 healthcare workers in the country, of which 34 have died.

Of the infected healthcare workers, 1 993 have recovered, Mkhize said in Uitenhage yesterday.

A total of 6 508 healthcare professionals have answered a government call to take up a post in public healthcare, Mkhize said.



