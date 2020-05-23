Groote Schuur Hospital’s paediatric services moved to Red Cross

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Groote Schuur Hospital has begun moving its paediatric services to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in a phased approach, starting on Friday. The services were being moved to free resources to assist with the Covid-19 pandemic at the Groote Schuur Hospital, the hospital said. On Friday, a GroundUp article revealed that the hospital, one of the two largest state healthcare facilities in the province, was struggling to cope with the more than 120 Covid-19 patients in its care. A further 19 Covid-19 patients are currently in intensive care wards, according to GroundUp. The phased approach which the hospital is following in migrating its paediatric services will see the following beds transferred: * 6 Endocrine beds

* 4 Neurosurgery Rehabilitation beds

* 10 General Paediatric beds

This means that staff and equipment required to perform services will also be moved.

“We are excited to assist our sister hospital,” said Red Cross chief executive, Dr Matodzi Mukosi.

“We are all part of the same family in health care and we assist where we can. This will ensure that vulnerable paediatric patients continue to receive world class care and treatment.”

Caregivers of Groote Schuur paediatric diabetes patients who are affected by this move and have questions please phone the Red Cross Diabetes Clinic on 021 6585035 on weekdays between 08:00 and 15:00 or for emergencies 021 6585111.