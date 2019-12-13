Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic and Summit Financial Partners in a case relating to debt collection practices.
On 8 August 2018, the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic, Summit Financial Partners, and 10 of their clients approached the Western Cape High Court to request judicial intervention relating to debt collection practices.
The application was filed with the Western Cape High Court, where the clinic and eight clients hope to institute a class action lawsuit against the Lifestyle Direct Group International, its affiliate websites, and its collection firm, Lifestyle Legal.
The suit is in response to complaints about websites purporting to offer loans or “free loan-finding” services, which lure consumers into signing “agreements” for convenient service packages amounting to unwanted paralegal services and financial advice.
The application relates to what the applicants identify as the unilateral, unregulated manner in which creditors and collection agents add costs, including legal fees, to debtors’ accounts both before and after judgement.