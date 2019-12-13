Groundbreaking victory for the poor as judge rules in debt collection case









File picture: Pexels Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic and Summit Financial Partners in a case relating to debt collection practices. On 8 August 2018, the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic, Summit Financial Partners, and 10 of their clients approached the Western Cape High Court to request judicial intervention relating to debt collection practices. The application was filed with the Western Cape High Court, where the clinic and eight clients hope to institute a class action lawsuit against the Lifestyle Direct Group International, its affiliate websites, and its collection firm, Lifestyle Legal. The suit is in response to complaints about websites purporting to offer loans or “free loan-finding” services, which lure consumers into signing “agreements” for convenient service packages amounting to unwanted paralegal services and financial advice. The application relates to what the applicants identify as the unilateral, unregulated manner in which creditors and collection agents add costs, including legal fees, to debtors’ accounts both before and after judgement.

"If the pursuit of profit results in the exploitation of the poor and the ever widening disparity of wealth, this gives meaning to the other rubric that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. I am satisfied the legislature intervened in the national credit act to curb such exploitation resulting in the ever widening gap of wealth in this country. I accept that the result may be that certain of the wealthier institutions or enterprises in this country will have their profits reduced…I am satisfied that the applicants have made our a case for the declaratory orders,” said acting Judge Bryan Hack.

According to Stephan van der Merwe, senior attorney at the Stellenbosch University Law Clinic, “This is a victory for the poor, vulnerable and marginalised throughout the country. The judgment underscores our courts’ commitment, which was clearly displayed in the well-known emolument attachment order-cases in which the Clinic was also involved, to disempower unscrupulous collection agents from employing unscrupulous collection methods and strategies."