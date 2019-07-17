Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - A gang of 15 men held up staff and guests at the five-star and iconic Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday night, police confirmed on Wednesday. Police spokesman FC Van Wyk said the armed men arrived at the hotel in two vehicles. The security guard at the access control gate was threatened with a firearm. Two of the suspects removed the guard's baton and hand radio and stayed with him while other members of the gang proceeded to enter the hotel.

"They pointed staff members and guests with two firearms and robbed them of their personal belongings," a statement from Van Wyk said.

"The suspects then started breaking the glass cabinet display windows in the foyer with big hammers and removed jewellery, and also took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register."

The suspects fled the scene shortly after the robbery.

"Police investigators have immediately activated a multi-disciplinary action team and combed the crime scene area for any evidence, detectives are following up on all leads," the statement said.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Van Wyk appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Cape Town Central police station.

African News Agency/ANA